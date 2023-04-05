McGruder (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
McGruder will miss a seventh straight game due to a right knee sprain. After Wednesday's contest, he'll have just two more chances to suit up this season, but with the Pistons mathematically eliminated from the Play-In Tournament, it'd be surprising to see McGruder play again before the conclusion of the campaign.
