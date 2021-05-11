site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Remains out
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McGruder (elbow) won't play Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
McGruder remains sidelined due to a right elbow sprain. His opportunities to return are limited with only two contests remaining after Tuesday.
