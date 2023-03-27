McGruder (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
McGruder will miss a second consecutive game due to his right foot sprain. Isaiah Livers will likely draw another start, while Eugene Omoruyi and R.J. Hampton could also see additional minutes against Milwaukee.
