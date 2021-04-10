site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Ruled out Saturday
McGruder (elbow) will not play Saturday against the Trail Blazers.
McGruder will be sidelined for a ninth straight game due to a sprained right elbow. His next chance to return will be Sunday against the Clippers.
