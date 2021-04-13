site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Ruled out Wednesday
McGruder (elbow) remains out Wednesday against the Clippers.
This will be the 11th straight absence for McGruder, who remains without any sort of timetable to return.
