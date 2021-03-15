McGruder is starting Monday's game against San Antonio, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
McGruder is set to draw his first start of the season. He's been hot off the bench of late, finishing in double figures in three of his last four contests, averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 20.8 minutes over that stretch.
