McGruder scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with one rebound and one assist in a 109-99 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

McGruder got his first start of the season and contributed his fourth double-digit scoring total in his last five games. The guard had been playing great off the bench recently but entered the starting lineup with Wayne Ellington (groin) out of the lineup. The Pistons don't have a ton of scoring options, so McGruder could continue to see double figure shot attempts throughout the second half of the season.