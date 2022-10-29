McGruder supplied no counting stats over three minutes during Friday's 136-112 loss to the Hawks.
McGruder failed to make an impact in the scorebook in Friday's blowout loss, receiving just three minutes of garbage time action. Operating as a veteran depth wing for a rebuilding team, it is likely McGruder won't see much action in competitive games.
More News
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Re-signs with Detroit•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Team-high 26 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Off injury report•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Joins offensive festivities•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Will come off bench•