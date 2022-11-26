McGruder will start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With Cade Cunningham (lower leg), Jaden Ivey (knee) and Cory Joseph (illness) sidelined, McGruder will see a rare start. He figures to see a heavier workload than he is used to as a result of the lack of available players.
More News
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Sees blowout run•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Re-signs with Detroit•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Team-high 26 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Off injury report•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Joins offensive festivities•