McGruder will start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

With Cade Cunningham (lower leg), Jaden Ivey (knee) and Cory Joseph (illness) sidelined, McGruder will see a rare start. He figures to see a heavier workload than he is used to as a result of the lack of available players.