Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Still out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
McGruder (elbow) won't play Sunday against the Clippers.
McGruder will miss a 10th consecutive contest due to a right elbow sprain. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Clippers.
