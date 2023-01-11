McGruder finished with 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one steal over 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 147-116 loss to Philadelphia.

The Pistons got balanced scoring up and down the lineup, with starters Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey tying McGruder for the team scoring lead, but nobody was able to step up and come close to matching Joel Embiid's 36 points for the Sixers. McGruder's 17 points and five made threes were both season highs, and Detroit's injury situation has allowed him to earn a more consistent spot in the rotation as a long-distance threat -- he's played at least 17 minutes in four of his last six games and drained at least three threes in three of them.