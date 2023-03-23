McGruder is out for Friday's game versus the Raptors due to a left foot sprain.
McGruder will miss Friday's game after starting in his previous eight appearances. R.J. Hampton and Isaiah Livers (hip) are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. McGruder's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Milwaukee.
