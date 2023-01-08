McGruder (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

McGruder had see light minutes off the bench in each of Detroit's last five games, but a non-COVID-19-related illness will keep him sidelined Sunday. His absence shouldn't dramatically affect head coach Dwane Casey's rotation, though Detroit's depth may be tested a bit more than usual with all of Jalen Duren (ankle), Cade Cunningham (tibia), Marvin Bagley (hand) and Isaiah Livers (shoulder) joining McGruder on the sideline.