Holland totaled 26 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 victory over the Pelicans.

Holland dominated off the Detroit bench in Sunday's high-scoring battle, leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds while handing out a team-high assist total in a well-rounded showcase. Holland tied a season high in scoring while setting a new season high in assists.