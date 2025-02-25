Holland ended with seven points (2-3 FG, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes in Monday's 106-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Holland pitched in off the bench Monday with Simone Fontecchio (finger) inactive, contributing nicely off on the Pistons second unit while finishing second among bench players in scoring despite playing in a team-low minute total. Holland has tallied seven or more points off the bench in four of his last 10 outings.