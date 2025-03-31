Holland was ejected from Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Holland appeared to get into a verbal altercation with Naz Reid before things turned physical between Holland and Donte DiVincenzo, igniting a scrum that resulted in five players being ejected. Holland will conclude the contest with four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and a steal in seven minutes. It remains to be seen whether a suspension will fall upon the 19-year-old rookie for his involvement.
