Holland totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 victory over the Bulls.

Holland failed to score for just the third time this season, failing to reach double-digits for the 10th straight game. Although he is a regular part of the rotation, Holland has been unable to carve out a sizeable role for a Detroit team that finally has direction. They currently occupy the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, having been one of the more surprising teams to this point.