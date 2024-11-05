Holland amassed 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 17 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Lakers.

This was Holland's best performance of his rookie season as he reached double figures for the first time. It wasn't all good news, however, as he missed all five of his three-point attempts and is now shooting 1-for-16 from beyond the arc through eight games. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is still pretty far off the fantasy radar in most formats.