Holland totaled 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Thursday's 107-104 loss to Golden State.

Holland didn't have his best shooting performance, but there's no doubt the rookie made his presence felt off the bench with his first double-digit scoring effort since Dec. 28. Holland has shown he can catch fire from time to time, but his inconsistent scoring numbers and limited role off the bench limit his upside across all formats. Nonetheless, Holland should continue to get opportunities given Jaden Ivey (lower leg) is likely done for the regular season.