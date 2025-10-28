Holland provided 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 116-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Holland was one of four Pistons to score in double digits, but it appears Detroit came out flat Monday on the second leg of their back-to-back, as Cade Cunningham led all scorers with only 12. In four games to start the season, Holland is averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.3 threes made on 45.7 percent from the field and 85.6% from the free-throw line.