default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Holland (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Holland will suit up for Friday's contest after previously being listed as probable due to an illness. In nine January games, the forward is averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists in 20.7 minutes per contest as a valued bench asset.

More News