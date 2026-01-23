Pistons' Ronald Holland: Available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Holland will suit up for Friday's contest after previously being listed as probable due to an illness. In nine January games, the forward is averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists in 20.7 minutes per contest as a valued bench asset.
