Pistons' Ronald Holland: Bench role Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland will come off the bench during Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.
Holland was a starter during the team's last preseason matchup against the Bucks on Oct. 9. He'll likely still play significant minutes in the second unit.
More News
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Starting Thursday•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Good to go for training camp•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Shut down for rest of Summer League•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Another SL scoring outburst•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Dominates in 2025 SL debut•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Minimal impact in Game 3 loss•