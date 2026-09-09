Holland should step into a more pronounced role in the 2026-27 campaign, per Hunter Patterson of The Athletic.

The Pistons lost Tobias Harris to the Spurs in free agency and traded Isaiah Stewart to the Grizzlies this offseason, leaving increased minutes available for Holland. The 21-year-old has a much clearer path to playing time this season and figures to back up John Collins. Holland saw a slight bump in minutes during his sophomore season in 2025-26, averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 19.9 minutes per tilt in 78 regular-season games (five starts).