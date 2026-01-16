Holland logged 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 victory over the Suns.

Holland has reached double figures in points across his past three games, averaging 12.7 points on 43.8 percent shooting and 6.7 rebounds in 24.0 minutes. The sophomore's box score distribution can vary wildly from game to game, but he usually finds a way to contribute. He really thrives when he's facing a team prone to committing turnovers, allowing Holland to grab a steal and run out in transition with his excellent athleticism.