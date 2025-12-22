site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-ronald-holland-downgraded-to-doubtful | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Downgraded to doubtful
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Holland (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against Portland.
Left knee soreness is likely to keep Holland out Monday. In his expected absence, Caris LeVert and Javonte Green should pick up a few extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories