Holland registered 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist, five steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 109-107 preseason win over the Suns.

Holland made his presence felt all over the court Monday night, leading Detroit in scoring while accounting for two of the team's seven swats and racking up a team-high five steals. This is a promising start to the preseason for the 21-year-old, who is eyeing a key role heading into the 2026-27 season following the offseason departures of Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart.