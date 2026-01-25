Holland was ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Holland was tossed late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game for shoving Keon Ellis, and the former will end his day with 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes. Javonte Green and Isaiah Stewart could see a slight uptick in minutes as Sunday's contest comes to a close.