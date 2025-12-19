Holland recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds across 20 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Holland's minutes have been pretty low in recent games, but it's worth mentioning that Duncan Robinson left this game with a knee issue and could potentially miss some time. Holland is making the most of his limited minutes this season and is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 19.5 minutes over his last five outings.