Holland racked up 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 137-111 victory over the Bucks.

Kevin Huerter (illness) sat this game out, allowing Holland to see increased reps with the second unit. He's been underwhelming over his last eight appearances with 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes per contest.