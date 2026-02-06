Holland posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 loss to the Wizards.

Holland started the second half for Detroit after Jalen Duren (knee) exited early, and he responded by posting his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. It's not yet clear if Duren will be cleared to play in the second half of the team's back-to-back Friday, so Holland could be in store for another big opportunity if the Pistons elect to given Duren another day to rest.