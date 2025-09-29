Holland (rest) will be available for training camp, Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints reports.

Holland made three appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League before being shut down, though the decision wasn't tied to any long-term concerns. Pistons president of basketball operations indicated Monday that the team expects a fully healthy roster for training camp aside from Colby Jones (ankle). Holland averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 47.4 percent shooting in 15.6 minutes across 81 regular-season appearances (two starts) last season.