Pistons' Ronald Holland: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland (illness) is questionable for Monday's game versus Boston.
Holland was a late addition to the injury report for Detroit. He's played a key role for the team, averaging 24.3 minutes over his last five contests. If he's unable to give it a go, the Pistons could lean more on Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson.
