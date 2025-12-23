site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Iffy for Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Holland (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Holland missed his first game of the season Monday, but he remains day-to-day. Isaiah Stewart and Javonte Green could be a bit more involved for Detroit if Holland is forced to the shelf again.
