Holland ended Friday's 125-107 win over the Nets with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes.

Holland failed to produce anything of note in the win, although he did start the second half after Isaiah Stewart was ruled out with an ankle injury. Despite this performance, Holland has remained a consistent part of the Pistons' rotation. If Stewart is forced to miss time, look for Holland to step into an even larger role, at least for the short term.