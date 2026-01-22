Holland (illness) is probable for Friday's game against Houston.

The ailment is not expected to be significant enough to prevent the 2024 first-rounder from suiting up against the Rockets. Holland has averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 20.9 minutes per tilt across nine games this month, and he could play an expanded role if Cade Cunningham (hip) sits out.