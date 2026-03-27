Pistons' Ronald Holland: Limited action in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland totaled two points (1-6 FG), seven rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 victory over the Pelicans.
Even though the Pistons were without Duncan Robinson (wrist), Holland wasn't very involved for Detroit. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter posted 22 points in 34 minutes of a fill-in start. Over his last eight games, Holland is averaging a mere 15.5 minutes per contest.
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