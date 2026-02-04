Holland accumulated seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 win over the Nuggets.

Holland recorded at least one steal for the 11th time in his past 12 games, although he offered very little else during his time on the floor. While he does provide the Pistons with a versatile defensive presence off the bench, there simply aren't enough minutes to go around right now, limiting his opportunities. Fantasy managers should treat him as a steals streamer outside deeper leagues.