Holland totaled six points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Holland has struggled to make an impact against the Knicks this series, going scoreless in the first two games before finally getting on the board Thursday with six points from the free-throw line. Overall, he's averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game through the Pistons' first three first-round matchups. Growing pains were anticipated for the 19-year-old in his rookie campaign, but the Pistons need more impact from him when he's on the court. If Holland can't elevate his play, he risks being phased out of the rotation altogether, and with the Pistons down in the series, that could mean an early end to both his postseason and the team's.