Pistons' Ronald Holland: Not listed on injury report
Holland (eye) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Nets.
Holland exited Thursday's loss to the Spurs after suffering a left eye injury, but the eye issue won't impact his status for Saturday's game. Holland is averaging 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.