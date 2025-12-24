Pistons' Ronald Holland: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.
Holland was downgraded from questionable to doubtful, and the second-year forward will end up missing a second straight game while dealing with left knee soreness. Isaiah Stewart, Javonte Green and Caris LeVert should all see elevated roles off the bench in Holland's absence. Holland's next opportunity to play is Friday against the Jazz.
