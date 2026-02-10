Pistons' Ronald Holland: Out again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland (personal) is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Holland will miss a second straight game for personal reasons. His absence could mean more opportunities for Isaiah Stewart or Javonte Green, though Stewart could be facing a suspension after taking part in a fight Monday against Charlotte. Wednesday's game is the Pistons' last before the All-Star break, making Holland's next chance to play Feb. 19 against the Knicks.