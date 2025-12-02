Holland finished Monday's 99-98 win over the Hawks with 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes.

Holland scored a season-high 17 points, helping the Pistons to an important victory. While this was an encouraging performance, there is no reason to view this as anything more than an outlier. In his previous 13 games, Holland has scored in double digits just once, while tallying no more than five points on six separate occasions.