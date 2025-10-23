Holland closed with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Bulls.

Holland was hyped up by coach J.B. Bickerstaff over the offseason, and the second-year wing backed it up with a strong showing on Opening Night. Holland had a 22.0 percent usage rate Wednesday and was given increased ball-handling responsibilities with the second unit. This was just one game, but Holland is certainly worth monitoring as a waiver-wire add in the absence of Jaden Ivey (knee).