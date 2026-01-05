Holland logged eight points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and two steals across 18 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 victory over Cleveland.

Apart from some cold shooting, Holland was everywhere in this contest. But as far as a fantasy asset, he's been pretty volatile lately. Over his last five games, he's averaging 18.6 minutes per contest with 7.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals.