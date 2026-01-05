Pistons' Ronald Holland: Pulls down 10 rebounds
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland logged eight points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and two steals across 18 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 victory over Cleveland.
Apart from some cold shooting, Holland was everywhere in this contest. But as far as a fantasy asset, he's been pretty volatile lately. Over his last five games, he's averaging 18.6 minutes per contest with 7.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals.
More News
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Returns wirh 11 points from bench•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Available Friday•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Downgraded to doubtful Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Ronald Holland: Iffy for Tuesday•