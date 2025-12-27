Holland closed Friday's 131-129 loss to the Jazz with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes.

Holland returned from a two-game absence and provided a decent rebound total with the second unit. Holland's contributions were critical in November as the Pistons worked through some injuries, but the team still considers the 20-year-old a development player due to his lack of collegiate experience. His limited usage leaves him outside the realm of fantasy relevance