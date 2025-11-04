Holland recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-106 win over the Grizzlies.

Holland saw some increased opportunity in this one with Tobias Harris (ankle) watching from the sidelines, and he had the hot hand early, leading the Pistons in scoring through the first half of action. This was a solid bounce-back performance for Holland, who was held to just two points on 1-5 shooting his last time out, so it'll be interesting to see if he can keep it going Wednesday with a favorable matchup against the Jazz.