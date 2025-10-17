Holland put up four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes of Thursday's 119-98 preseason win over the Wizards.

Holland generated a ton of buzz at training camp, and now with Jaden Ivey (knee) set to miss at least four weeks, the second-year wing could get an expanded opportunity. His fantasy production left a lot to be desired as a rookie with regular-season averages of 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals, so he's more of a watch-list candidate for now. For what it's worth, Duncan Robinson started in Ivey's place Thursday.