Holland (knee) recorded two points (1-6 FG), four rebounds and one block in 10 minutes during Sunday's 107-97 loss to the Hawks.

Holland struggled in his return from a three-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise. He's scored single-digit points in each of his last six appearances, averaging 3.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 21.4 percent from the field in 14.5 minutes per contest during that span. With Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) seemingly nearing a return to action, Holland is facing increased competition for minutes and could see his playing time decrease in the near future.