Pistons' Ronald Holland: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Bucks.
Tobias Harris isn't in the starting lineup, which suggests he may be looking at a rest day for this exhibition game. That will translate to some increased opportunity for Holland and Duncan Robinson.
