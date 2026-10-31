Holland finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block across 22 minutes in Friday's 110-94 victory over the Nets.

Holland had more points Friday than he had in the Pistons' first five regular-season games combined. The 2024 No. 5 overall pick shot the ball well, and he also ended the night by recording a career high in steals. Holland is best known for his abilities on the defensive side of the ball. However, the 21-year-old has demonstrated he can be a viable scorer throughout his career. With Jalen Duren (hamstring) sidelined and Tobias Harris (calf) now a Spur, there is room for Holland to at least see an uptick in scoring opportunities.